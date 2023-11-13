Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 920,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 96,106 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 100,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 201,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,035. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

