Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. abrdn plc lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,691,000 after buying an additional 163,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,202,000 after buying an additional 178,520 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,463,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,060,000 after buying an additional 126,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $126,862,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,722. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

