Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Encore Wire makes up 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Encore Wire worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its 200 day moving average is $172.44. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

