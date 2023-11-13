Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 20,804 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98,058.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,023,000 after purchasing an additional 500,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.32. The company had a trading volume of 161,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.