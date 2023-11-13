Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.51. 275,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.