Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,573,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.52. 168,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

