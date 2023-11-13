Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after buying an additional 1,880,152 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.18. 744,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

