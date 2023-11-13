Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 151,558 Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,558 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 6.15% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 3,430.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. 139,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,966. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Profile

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

