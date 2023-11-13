Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLX. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.66. 22,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

