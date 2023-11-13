9,575 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 610,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,316. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

