IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,620 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $261.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $262.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

