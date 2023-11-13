IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,976 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,976 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.60. 1,582,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,197,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

