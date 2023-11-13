Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,000 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 204.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 63.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $129.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

