AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

