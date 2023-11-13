Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,594 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $267.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.18 and a 200 day moving average of $246.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $291.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.