Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,172 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.