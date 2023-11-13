Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.64. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

