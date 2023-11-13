Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 170,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

