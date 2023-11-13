Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. HashiCorp makes up 3.0% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $38,939.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $253,719.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,740 over the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 175,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,304. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
