Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Acquires 153,600 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 6.6% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Full Truck Alliance worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,176. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $284.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

