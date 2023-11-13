Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Buys 27,621 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. NU makes up 11.0% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NU were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NU Stock Down 0.9 %
NU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,971,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.21 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
