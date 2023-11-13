Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Camden National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,297,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,093,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

