Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 603 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $106,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.79. The stock had a trading volume of 253,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

