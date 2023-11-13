Camden National Bank Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 292,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,663. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

