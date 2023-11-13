Camden National Bank Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.08. 2,330,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

