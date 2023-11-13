Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 168 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $70,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $11.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,362.40. 38,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,296.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,261.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

