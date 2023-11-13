NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 170.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 620,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 390,678 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,939,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,838,000 after buying an additional 51,365 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 214,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

