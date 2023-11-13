The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Update

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 533,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Alkaline Water Trading Down 3.6 %
WTER stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 93,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,423. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.
Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter.
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.
