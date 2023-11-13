The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Update

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 533,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Alkaline Water Trading Down 3.6 %

WTER stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 93,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,423. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alkaline Water

Alkaline Water Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the second quarter worth $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 464,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the first quarter worth about $3,204,000,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.