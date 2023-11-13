Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Down 28.2% in October

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.34. 3,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.50. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 29,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 122,092 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

