Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Down 28.2% in October

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.34. 3,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.50. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
