WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

WISeKey International Stock Performance

Shares of WKEY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. 9,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

