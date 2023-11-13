Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the October 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 836,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $31,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at $272,458.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.