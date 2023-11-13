Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Genius Sports updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,884. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,179,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 176,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genius Sports by 209.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.