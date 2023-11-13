Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Evolv Technologies traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 338,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,193,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $299,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,299,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,134 shares of company stock worth $1,346,939. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

