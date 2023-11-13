Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 480,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verastem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of VSTM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,624. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

