monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

monday.com Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $16.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,504. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.56. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

