Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c- rating to a d rating. The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.77. 242,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,159,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WWW. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 862.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 263,130 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,250,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

