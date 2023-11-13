Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Drops By 39.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 488.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

VTWV stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.72. 13,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $711.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.794 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

