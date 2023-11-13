MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $40.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International



MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

