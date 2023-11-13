ON (NYSE:ONON) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

ON Stock Performance

ONON traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $26.69. 2,711,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,592. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 188.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23. ON has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 197.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 285,268 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ON by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ON by 1,590.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ON by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

