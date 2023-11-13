Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKYA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 11,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $13.53.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, COO Frederic Pla acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.