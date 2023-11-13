Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $3.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.28. 790,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.