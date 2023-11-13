Benchmark Raises RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $33.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCMT traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,643. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.