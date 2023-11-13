Benchmark Raises RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $33.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
