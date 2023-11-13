HC Wainwright Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $275.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDGL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of -0.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $482,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

