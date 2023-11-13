Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 380.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARQT. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.08. 384,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,993. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 80,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,910,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

