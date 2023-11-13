PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $22.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. 1,283,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,607. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $360,583 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.