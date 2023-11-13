Morgan Stanley Trims National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price to $19.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EYE. Citigroup lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. 293,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. National Vision has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

