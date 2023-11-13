Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.25. 517,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after buying an additional 901,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

