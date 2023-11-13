Pecaut & CO. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,248 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDW traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. 254,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,257. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

