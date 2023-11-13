Camden National Bank Has $6.81 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NVS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

