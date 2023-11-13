Camden National Bank Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 35.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 189,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after buying an additional 49,952 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Xylem by 15.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 359,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

